Cassava Technologies has announced that Zimbabwe can now access GPU clusters, raw computer power, enterprise AI capabilities and open access fibre.

The development is expected to reduce reliance on foreign cloud providers significantly which had forced local developers and researchers to beg for cloud services that forced them to put up with high costs, low speeds and data sovereignty issues.

Speaking at the launch of Econet AI, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Hon. Tatenda Mavetera said this will allow Zimbabweans to build, test and use AI powered solution locally which will not only improve Zimbabwe on the digital stage but stop will save money that would have been used to outsource digital capacity.

Hon. Mavetera went on to highlight what Cassava Technologies means by the access, which includes Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) which is a muscle behind every smart system that can train language models, run complex simulations, build facial recognition and fraud detection tools.

With access to GPU clusters, students, developers and researchers can train models, thousands of x-rays can be analyzed overnight without paying international fees or delays.

Raw Compute Power was also introduced which will enable the processing of large volumes of data at high speed as it expected to benefit sectors such as agriculture, finance and urban planning.

They also included pre built AI tools such as voice recognition, natural language processing and image analysis which allows businesses to integrate AI I to their operations.

Cassava also incorporated Open Access Fibre which allows any licensed service provider to reach households, schools and clinics.

Open access kills monopoly pricing and drives competition which results in faster internet, lower costs and redundancy, this allows everyone to have access leaving no one behind.

Cassava Technologies have positioned the rollout as a foundation for Zimbabwe’s participation in the global digital economy with a call to stakeholders to leverage the infrastructure to drive innovation and economic growth.