Zimbabwe Plans Upgrade to Tier 4 National Data Centre

Zimbabwe is set to upgrade the National Data Centre to a Tier 4 standard, as announced by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera during the Computer Society of Zimbabwe Summit 2025. This upgrade promises to elevate the country’s data management capabilities to the highest level of reliability, ensuring an impressive 99.995% uptime and full fault tolerance. By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Currently, most African nations operate Tier 3 data centres, which typically offer lower redundancy and reliability. Achieving Tier 4 status would position Zimbabwe as a leader in the region’s technological landscape, showcasing its commitment to advancing digital services and improving data security.

Mavetera emphasized the importance of this upgrade, stating, “Upgrading to a Tier 4 standard is not just an ambition; it is a necessity for ensuring that our data infrastructure can support the future demands of our economy and citizens.”

While the specifics regarding the timeline for this upgrade remain unclear, Mavetera’s statement indicates a strong ambition to elevate the nation’s data infrastructure. Stakeholders and industry experts are keenly observing developments, as the upgrade could have far-reaching implications for businesses and government operations alike.

The initiative reflects a growing recognition of the importance of robust data management systems in an increasingly digital world. As Zimbabwe gears up for this transformation, the potential benefits of enhanced data reliability and security are anticipated to bolster economic growth and attract investment.