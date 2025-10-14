Microsoft Updates Copilot for Windows: AI-Powered Document Creation and Gmail Integration

Microsoft is updating its Copilot app on Windows to allow it to create documents from a chat session and connect to Gmail and Outlook accounts. The updated Copilot app is rolling out initially to all Windows Insiders, ahead of a general release to all Windows 11 users.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Copilot on Windows can now create Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, and PDFs all from the chat interface. “With just a prompt, you can instantly turn ideas, notes, and data into shareable and editable documents with no extra steps or tools required,” explains Microsoft’s Copilot team. “And for responses with 600 characters or more, Copilot also includes a default export button that lets you send text directly to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF.”

You’ll also be able to link Copilot to Outlook or Gmail accounts, so the AI assistant can surface content from your online accounts. You could then ask Copilot to find all invoices from a company in your inbox, or pull up the email address for a contact.

This is an opt-in feature and you’ll have to explicitly link an Outlook or Google account in the connectors section of the app. You can connect OneDrive, Outlook, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts. It’s similar to the Google Drive and Dropbox integration that OpenAI launched in ChatGPT earlier this year.

The updated Copilot app on Windows arrives ahead of a new OneDrive app that Microsoft is set to release next year. The overhauled OneDrive Windows app will include a new gallery view, AI-powered slideshows, and editing features.