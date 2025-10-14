BUSE Launches Palpo: Affordable Tech Solutions for Zimbabwe’s Students and Rural Communities

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) is quietly creating its own technology brand called Palpo. The university has begun assembling laptops, tablets, and feature phones at its Industrial Park. These devices come with locally made software and an AI assistant called Titus. Their goal is to offer affordable technology to students, small businesses, and rural communities, competing with imported electronics that dominate Zimbabwe’s market.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The Palpo laptops are designed for students and small businesses. They use Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, with 8 to 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB to 512GB of SSD storage. Prices start at about $350. The Palpo tablets cost $80 and have 10-inch screens, quad-core processors, and long-lasting batteries for offline learning.

The Palpo $7 feature phones are simple but very useful. They support 2G and 3G networks and come pre-installed with WhatsApp. For many rural users, WhatsApp is the main tool for staying in touch with family, sending school assignments, or receiving remittances. The phones also include FM radio for areas with limited connectivity. All devices come with Titus, the AI assistant, which can translate lessons into the Shona language.

At peak production, the university produces about 12,000 laptops and tablets and 3,000 phones each month. A future on-site mall will sell the devices and offer after-sales support. This project supports Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 policy, which encourages universities to contribute to industrialization.

Palpo devices are cheaper than some imported options. Feature phones from Tecno or Itel sell for $10 to $15. BUSE reports that over 5,000 students have tested the devices and found them reliable and helpful.

However, challenges remain. BUSE imports most of the components of the devices, so global supply problems affect costs. Quality control needs to be consistent to avoid technical problems and software glitches. Scaling production to meet national demand will also be difficult if the devices are not fully reliable.

Still, Palpo is a bold step. By combining education, assembly, local software, and WhatsApp connectivity, it shows how university-led technology can serve communities. Even with $7 phones, BUSE can help people stay connected, learn, and access important services.