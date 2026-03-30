Microsoft Windows 11 is undergoing a series of planned improvements by Microsoft following mounting complaints from users worldwide over persistent bugs, failed updates and performance issues.

The move comes after a string of recent problems that have affected the operating system, including updates that failed to install, systems experiencing sign-in errors, and in some cases disruptions to core functions.

In late March 2026, Microsoft was forced to withdraw a Windows 11 update shortly after release due to widespread installation failures linked to missing or corrupted files.

Earlier in the month, another update caused users to be locked out of services such as Teams and OneDrive due to a system error incorrectly reporting that devices were offline, prompting Microsoft to release an emergency fix.

These incidents have reinforced long-standing concerns among users about the reliability of Windows 11 updates, with the company now acknowledging the need for significant improvements in performance, stability and user experience.

Microsoft has announced that it is working on a broad set of changes aimed at addressing these issues.

Among the key plans are efforts to reduce system resource usage, improve memory management and enhance overall performance of the operating system.

The company is also focusing on making updates less disruptive.

Planned changes include allowing users to delay or skip updates more easily, reducing forced restarts, and simplifying the update process an area that has been widely criticised.

In addition, Microsoft is reconsidering some controversial design decisions.

It is exploring the removal of the requirement to sign in with a Microsoft account during setup, scaling back the presence of its Copilot AI features, and reintroducing user-requested options such as moving and resizing the taskbar.

The company has also increased engagement with user feedback, with senior executives actively responding to concerns and prioritising commonly requested features as part of what has been described as a “Fix Windows 11” push.

For users in Zimbabwe, where internet access can be costly and inconsistent, failed updates and large downloads present a significant challenge.

Frequent update errors not only consume expensive data but can also disrupt work, education and small businesses that rely on stable systems.

The planned ability to delay updates and reduce their size is likely to be particularly important locally, as many users depend on mobile data or limited broadband connections.

Performance improvements could also benefit older or lower-specification devices, which remain common in Zimbabwe due to the high cost of new hardware.

For millions of users globally and in Zimbabwe, whether these planned improvements translate into a smoother and more dependable experience remains to be seen.