By Sani Mbofana

Harare Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume has emphasized the need for a holistic approach to the development of Ventersburg Local Development Plan No. 33, also known as Sunway City. Speaking at a review meeting in Harare, Mayor Mafume urged technocrats and stakeholders to ensure the planned development includes essential social amenities such as transport facilities, energy, water, and other requirements that are top notch.

The mayor highlighted the importance of leveraging the upcoming Mabvuku interchange and railway interlink to plan for efficient transport systems in Sunway City. He also provided an update on water supply, stating that Kunzvi Dam is collecting water and the city is working with ZINWA to establish a water plant in Donnybrook to supply Mabvuku, Tafara, and surrounding areas.

He encouraged planners to incorporate green energy solutions and take advantage of the city’s idle energy plant, currently held by ZESA, to produce energy for municipal purposes. The plant used to produce 120 megawatts. He also challenged planners to think vertically and utilize the available space to maximize development potential.

The mayor’s call for a holistic approach aims to ensure Sunway City is a sustainable and livable urban area, with adequate infrastructure and services to support its residents.