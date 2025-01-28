Microsoft in talks to acquire Tik Tok

Microsoft is in discussions to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations, 0President Donald Trump has revealed, though he offered no additional specifics. The popular short-form video app, owned by China’s ByteDance, has over 170 million American users but has faced mounting scrutiny over data privacy and national security risks, leading to pressure for a sale.

The potential acquisition highlights growing tensions between the U.S. and China over technology and data governance, while positioning Microsoft to expand its footprint in the social media space.

The deal, if finalized, could mark one of the most significant tech acquisitions in recent years, as TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon and a key player in the digital advertising market.

However, it remains unclear how the transaction would address ongoing concerns about data security or whether it would require approval from U.S. regulators.

The move also underscores the increasing role of geopolitics in shaping the future of global tech industries.