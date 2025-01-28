Samsung Regains Top Spot In Global Semiconductor Market With $66.5 Billion In Revenue

Samsung Electronics is poised to regain its position as the world’s top semiconductor supplier in 2024, surpassing Intel and a significant rebound in sales. The global semiconductor market experienced a remarkable 18.1% growth in 2024, with sales reaching $626 billion, up from $530 billion in 2023 and it’s semiconductor revenue is estimated to have surged by 62.5% to $66.5 billion in 2024.

Notably this was driven primarily by a recovery in memory chip sales. Memory chips, which are used for data storage in devices such as RAM and SSDs, saw a decline in sales over the past two years, but have now bounced back.

The top 25 semiconductor providers also saw a significant increase in revenue, rising by 21.1% in 2024. However, Samsung’s dominance in the market may be short-lived, as the company faces challenges in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) sector. HBM chips are high-performance chips that have seen a surge in demand due to the growing artificial intelligence (AI) market.

While Samsung has struggled to keep up with the demand for HBM chips, its competitors, such as SK Hynix, have capitalized on the trend. SK Hynix is expected to rise to fourth place in the semiconductor market, thanks to its strong position in the HBM sector.

The broader market slowdown has also affected general-purpose chip sales, but the demand for high-performance chips like HBM has continued to grow. As the AI market continues to expand, the demand for HBM chips is expected to remain strong, making it a crucial sector for semiconductor suppliers to focus on.