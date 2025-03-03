Mhona Calls for Tech-Driven Trade Revolution in Southern Africa

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona says Southern African countries need to leverage technology to unlock the region’s digital potential to boost inter- regional trade.

Speaking recently at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) High Level Ministerial Round Table Dialogue on Infrastructure in Harare, Mhona highlighted that energy and information communications technology (ICT) are vital for the region’s economic development.

“In today’s economy, digital infrastructure holds equal importance to physical infrastructure. Enhancing trade, communication, and service delivery across the region relies heavily on expanding broadband and regional ICT connectivity.”

“Improving internet access, investing in fiber optic networks, and enhancing mobile connectivity will fuel economic growth and guarantee digital inclusion,” Mhona added.

The SADC is a 16-member southern African regional bloc whose members include Angola, Botswana, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.