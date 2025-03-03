ChatGPT Set to Gain Video Generation Powers with Sora Integration

OpenAI is planning to integrate Sora, its AI video generation tool, into ChatGPT. Sora allows users to create 20-second cinematic clips and was launched as a standalone web app in December 2024.

The version of Sora that will be integrated into ChatGPT may not have all the features of the standalone app. However, this integration is expected to encourage more users to subscribe to premium ChatGPT plans.

OpenAI launched Sora separately to keep ChatGPT’s interface simple. However, the company continues to improve Sora by adding new features such as community video exploration. OpenAI is also working on a mobile app for Sora and is hiring engineers to support the project.

Furthermore, OpenAI is developing image generation capabilities for Sora that will produce more realistic results than the current DALL-E 3 model. A new version of Sora Turbo, the model that powers Sora, is also in development.