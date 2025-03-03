Women’s League Launches Solar-Powered Incubators Women

The ZANU PF Women’s League has unveiled 10 solar-powered incubators, a significant step towards empowering communities across Zimbabwe’s provinces.

The incubators, which accommodate 36,000 eggs for all the provinces, are part of the promises to the electorate by the ZANU PF Women’s League.

The unveiling took place during an executive meeting, where the party’s progress on empowerment initiatives was showcased.

ZANU PF secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona, emphasized the importance of women taking action with the newly unveiled incubators, stating that this initiative is a key part of the party’s Vision 2030.

“Every woman must do something with these incubators, when we say Vision 2030 this is what we mean.It is now up to the provinces to work”

The Women’s League acknowledged the significant progress made during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, highlighting the country’s developmental milestones.

“We all wonder why President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under attack when he has over achieved in all sectors of the economy.We must cherish this development,” said Chinomona

Women in the party were urged to adhere to the party’s constitution and recognize that unity, discipline, and hard work are essential for achieving development.

“We do not tolerate that. When we trained, we were told discipline first, and that must be inculcated throughout the structures,” she added.

ZANU PF Women’s League secretary for administration, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, weighed in, saying, “We must be disciplined always, this is the foundation of the party. Women must also remain united to foster development.”

The ZANU PF Women’s League has rolled out various empowerment projects, such as training in detergent making and distribution of sewing machines and chickens across provinces, in pursuit of the inclusive development agenda under the “Leaving No One and No Place Behind” mantra.