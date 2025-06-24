POTRAZ Set To Complete Construction of Mobile Base Stations ln Matebeleland South

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is set to complete the construction of mobile network base stations in Bambadzi, Matabeleland South Province, within the next two months. This initiative aims to address long-standing connectivity challenges in the area, where residents have historically relied on weak and unreliable network signals from neighboring Botswana.

The project part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure nationwide network connectivity, will provide Bambadzi residents with stable and reliable access to local mobile networks. This development is expected to alleviate the burden of exorbitant roaming charges and persistent difficulties in accessing a stable connection.

Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Dingumuzi Phuti, emphasized that the focus on targeting remote areas aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of “leaving no one and no place behind.” The government has committed to extending network infrastructure to peripheral areas, ensuring that all Zimbabweans enjoy uninterrupted access to local mobile networks.

Bambadzi Ward 10 Councillor, Sikhumbuzo Dube, welcomed the development, highlighting its potential to significantly uplift the lives of residents. The installation of a local base station will enable the community to access essential services, information, and economic opportunities, bridging the digital divide and promoting digital inclusion.