By Ross Moyo

The iJoy afta Joy Masvingo Choral Music Competition has announced its winners, highlighting excellence in sacred and community singing. The competition, sponsored by Econet Wireless, saw choirs from various churches and communities participating in the event, which was held in Masvingo.

In the Church Choir (Set Piece) segment, M.C.Z emerged victorious, scoring an impressive 74.9%. U.C.C.Z and The Salvation Army followed closely, taking second and third places with scores of 63% and 62%, respectively. The competition was fierce, with choirs delivering powerful performances that left the judges and audience in awe.

The Community Choir title was won by VOX, with an impressive score of 74.33%. The choir’s performance was a highlight of the event, with their harmonious voices and energetic stage presence captivating the audience.

