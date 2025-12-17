By Ross Moyo

The highly anticipated iJoy afta Joy promotion is coming to Dzivarasekwa today, promising residents an exciting day filled with fantastic entertainment and chances to win fabulous prizes worth a total of *US$500,000*

The event will run from *12 PM to 4 PM* at *Dzivarasekwa Kempo and Bholo Shops*, where attendees can enjoy live performances by guest artist *Killer T*, who will headline the entertainment lineup.

Organized by Econet Wireless, the iJoy afta Joy campaign invites everyone to “make a date, catch the exciting entertainment and stand a chance to win big” in a promotional draw featuring various prizes.

Participants at the Dzivarasekwa stop will have opportunities to win their share of the US$500,000 prize pool, which includes attractive giveaways showcased on the promotional truck displaying the event branding.

The promotional advertisement features a transparent blue ornament with the slogan “iJoy afta Joy” and silhouettes of dancing figures, highlighting the festive and joyful atmosphere of the campaign.

Econet Wireless uses the event to engage communities and inspire customers with experiences that “change your world,” as indicated in the brand’s tagline “Inspired to change your world.”

The activation is part of a broader Econet promotion that travels to different locations, bringing music, fun, and prize-winning chances to local shoppers and fans.

Attendees are encouraged to come through Dzivarasekwa Kempo and Bholo Shops, soak in the entertainment, and participate in the prize draw for a chance at winning big.

The event is advertised with a vibrant visual featuring a suited man in the foreground and a blue truck wrapped with the promotion’s branding and prize details.

Fans and shoppers are urged not to miss out on the fun and should mark their calendars for today’s iJoy afta Joy celebration in Dzivarasekwa #ijoyaftajoy.