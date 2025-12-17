By Ross Moyo

One money has flexed its muscle signing up more banks on zipit and Zimswitch as the festive season approaches, with the NetOne owned mobile platform amongst Zimbabwe’s reminding customers of the convenience and flexibility of sending and receiving funds using its services. With the #FestiveSeason in full swing, OneMoney is encouraging users to take advantage of its user-friendly ZIPIT transfer service and debit card functionality to make transactions easier and more efficient.

To ZIPIT funds, users can simply dial *111#>Banking Services>ZIPIT Transfer and follow the simple instructions thereafter. This service allows users to send funds in both USD and ZWG, making it an ideal option for those looking to transfer money to loved ones or make purchases during the holiday season.

Alternatively, users can also swipe their OneMoney debit card on any ZimSwitch enabled POS machine, providing a seamless and convenient way to make payments. This service is widely accepted across Zimbabwe, making it easy to make transactions at various merchants and retailers.

OneMoney’s ZIPIT transfer service and debit card functionality offer a secure and reliable way to manage finances and make transactions. With robust security measures in place, users can trust that their transactions are protected and processed efficiently.

The ZIPIT transfer service is also an excellent option for those looking to send money to friends and family, as it allows for instant transfers and is available 24/7. Whether you’re looking to split a bill, send a gift, or cover expenses, OneMoney’s ZIPIT transfer service has got you covered.

OneMoney is committed to providing innovative and accessible financial solutions to Zimbabweans, and its ZIPIT transfer service and debit card functionality are just a few examples of its efforts to drive financial inclusion and convenience.

As the festive season gets busier, OneMoney is reminding users to stay safe and secure when making transactions. The platform advises users to always use official channels and to keep their PINs and passwords confidential.

By using OneMoney’s ZIPIT transfer service and debit card functionality, users can enjoy a seamless and convenient way to manage their finances and make transactions, making the festive season a little brighter.

OneMoney wishes all Zimbabweans a joyous and prosperous festive season, and looks forward to continuing to provide innovative financial solutions in the new year.