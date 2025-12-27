By Ross Moyo

African Fibre Networks, formerly DFA, recorded a staggering 443.37% growth in fixed internet/data traffic, from 1.43 Petabytes in the second quarter to 7.74 Petabytes in the third quarter of 2025. According to POTRAZ, the growth is attributed to increased demand for internet services.

The growth in African Fibre Networks’ fixed internet/data traffic is a testament to the company’s expanding network infrastructure and customer base.

Despite the significant growth, Liquid Intelligent Technologies maintains the largest market share in fixed internet/data traffic, accounting for 58.90% of the total traffic.

African Fibre Networks’ growth is expected to drive innovation and investment in the sector.

The fixed internet/data traffic market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing demand for internet services.

With operators investing in network expansion and upgrades, Zimbabwe can only grow this sector as the onus is on regulator Potraz to work with such operators who ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable internet services.

African Fibre Networks’ growth is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy.

Zimbabwe’s fixed internet/data traffic market, driven by growing demand for internet services will only have better days ahead in the next quarter.