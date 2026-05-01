By Ross Moyo

The POTRAZ Q4 2025 Abridged Sector Performance Report did not disclose mobile money transaction values for the quarter.

While the report detailed voice, SMS, data, and subscription metrics, it contained no section on mobile financial services.

Historically, mobile money data has been reported separately or by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

The absence means the total value moved via mobile money platforms in Q4 2025 cannot be confirmed from this report.

Mobile subscriptions rose 2.11% to 16.78 million, suggesting a growing addressable base for digital payments.

Mobile internet/data traffic grew 11.27% to 160.33 PB, indicating increased app usage, which often includes fintech.

Mobile Network Operator (MNO) revenue rose 6.33% to ZWG 7.74 billion, but the split between telecom and financial services was not provided.

ARPU increased to ZWG 460.99, yet the contribution of mobile money to that figure is unspecified.

Econet, NetOne, and Telecel all operate mobile money platforms, but their Q4 volumes are not in the POTRAZ release.

The report did note a 9.04% rise in voice traffic and a 3.49% drop in SMS, trends that often correlate with OTT adoption.

Internet penetration reached 84.55%, creating conditions for mobile money growth even without direct figures.

Fixed internet traffic also rose 8.86% to 479.94 PB, expanding digital access channels.

POTRAZ emphasized “trust as the currency of the digital economy,” which underpins mobile financial services.

Stakeholders will await RBZ or operator disclosures for Q4 2025 mobile money totals.

The next POTRAZ report or annual release may include integrated fintech metrics.