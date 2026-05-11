The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has called on governments, industry leaders, and communities to strengthen the resilience of digital networks as the world marks World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) on 17 May 2026.

This year’s theme focuses on “digital lifelines” the terrestrial networks, submarine cables, satellites, and data systems that underpin modern economies and daily life. With increasing dependence on uninterrupted connectivity, the ITU is urging collective action to design networks capable of withstanding shocks and recovering quickly from disruptions.

In a world where technology is constantly growing and changing, resilience is no longer a technical option but a necessity and no community should be left cut off and offline when connectivity matters most.

WTISD has been observed annually on 17 May since 1969, commemorating the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865 and the founding of the ITU, the United Nations agency for digital technologies. The day raises awareness of the power of the internet and digital technologies to bridge divides and improve lives.

In 2006, World Telecommunication Day merged with World Information Society Day to become WTISD, reflecting the growing significance of the internet and digital systems.

The 2025 observance marked the ITU’s 160th anniversary, highlighting six decades of advancing global cooperation in connectivity. This year, the focus shifts to future-proofing infrastructure against natural disasters, cyberattacks, and other systemic risks.

The ITU is calling for investment in redundant systems, stronger public-private partnerships, and policies that ensure marginalised communities are not excluded from resilient networks. Submarine cables, which carry over 95 percent of intercontinental data traffic, remain particularly vulnerable, as do terrestrial backbones in developing regions.

Cable outages and cyber incidents have exposed fragility in global infrastructure. WTISD 2026 aims to turn that awareness into action.

Events are taking place globally, with the main ceremony hosted by the ITU in Geneva. Discussions will focus on regulatory frameworks, financing for resilience, and the role of emerging technologies in monitoring and restoring networks.