Integrated Digital Security Solutions (IDSS), a Zimbabwean-owned cybersecurity company founded in 2006, has been named Sophos Distributor of the Year for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The award places IDSS ahead of regional competitors including South Africa’s Tarsus Distribution and Duxbury Networks. The recognition follows a 26 percent growth achieved by IDSS in Sophos’ fourth quarter, covering January to March 2026.

The Distributor of the Year award is part of Sophos’ annual recognition programme for partners in the region. Winners are selected based on sales performance, market expansion, and customer engagement.

IDSS is engaged in the distribution, marketing, and sales of internationally recognised cybersecurity solutions and services. The company operates as a key partner for Sophos, a global leader in network and endpoint security.

Munashe Muguza, Business Unit Manager for Sophos at IDSS, expressed gratitude to the Sophos leadership team, the Government of Zimbabwe, and the company’s partners and customers.

“We are honored to have been recognised as the Sophos Distributor of the Year in SADC,” Muguza said.

“We would also want to extend our gratitude to the Government of Zimbabwe for fostering an enabling environment. To our valued partners and customers – thank you for choosing to grow with us and for trusting us with your business.”

The award highlights the growing competitiveness of Zimbabwean firms in the regional technology distribution space. IDSS has built its reputation over decades, specialising in cybersecurity products that address threats ranging from malware to data breaches.

The 26 percent quarterly growth in Sophos products reflects increased demand for cybersecurity solutions across the SADC region, as businesses and governments accelerate digital transformation.

IDSS has indicated that the award will strengthen its position in the regional market as it continues to expand its portfolio of cybersecurity services.

The day wrapped up with the Sophos Partner Awards, celebrating some incredible achievements across the ecosystem. Huge congratulations to:

Mid-Market Partner of the Year – Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Enterprise Partner of the Year – First Technology

MSP Partner of the Year – SevenC Group – Managed IT Services

MDR Partner of the Year – BC Technologies

Public Sector Partner of the Year – IkasiSolutions

Outstanding Customer Success – System 5 (Pty) Ltd

Outstanding Contributor – Paul Fairbanks

Partner of the Year – First Technology