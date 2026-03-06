The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has rolled out real-time Disaster Connectivity Maps and scaled up the Early Warning for All (EW4All) initiative across Africa as part of efforts to strengthen digital disaster response systems.

Speaking at the ITU–SADC Emergency Telecommunications and EW4All Regional Capacity Development Workshop 2026, ITU representative Halima Letamo said the Disaster Connectivity Maps, launched in 2020, have already been activated in more than 30 countries globally.

“These maps are critical in helping us understand the status of telecommunications networks immediately after a disaster,” Letamo told delegates.

She also said when infrastructure is damaged, decision-makers need accurate, real-time information at their fingertips and connectivity maps provide exactly that.”

The platform provides near real-time data on network availability following disasters, enabling governments and first responders to quickly identify affected areas and prioritise restoration efforts.

According to the ITU, the tool supports evidence-based decision-making by offering up-to-date visibility of connectivity disruptions, these maps have been used by governments and United Nations agencies, including the World Food Programme, to coordinate relief operations.

“Without communication, coordination becomes difficult, these maps allow responders to monitor progress as networks are restored and adjust interventions accordingly, Connectivity is not a luxury during disasters but a lifeline,” Letamo said.

The Disaster Connectivity Maps draw from multiple data sources to build a near real-time picture of telecommunications status, allowing authorities to track recovery efforts as they unfold.

As the ITU strengthens post-disaster response mechanisms, it is simultaneously advancing prevention and preparedness through the global Early Warning for All initiative.

Under EW4All, the ITU is focusing on Pillar Three, which centres on the dissemination of warnings through communication systems such as the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and cell broadcast technologies.

“Our role under Early Warning for All is to ensure that when a warning is issued, it actually reaches the people at risk,” she said

Letamo went on to say technology must work seamlessly and standards such as CAP and cell broadcast are essential in making that happen.

Readiness assessments have been conducted in Zambia and Ghana, while national roadmaps have been completed for Mozambique and Zimbabwe to guide implementation of the initiative.

Meanwhile, Mauritius, Seychelles and Malawi are receiving technical support on cell broadcast implementation, with Mauritius reported to be at a more advanced stage.

National consultative workshops have also been concluded in several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Comoros, Seychelles and Madagascar.

Letamo described the growing engagement across Africa as a positive step toward ensuring populations receive timely and reliable warnings before disasters strike.

“Extreme weather events and other hazards are increasing in frequency and intensity, strengthening telecommunications systems and early warning mechanisms is no longer optional, it is essential for protecting lives and livelihoods,” said Letamo

The regional workshop is expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration between SADC member states and the ITU as countries work to modernise their telecommunications infrastructure in the face of escalating climate-related and humanitarian emergencies.