By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is experiencing renewed growth, with tourism industry players attributing the positive trajectory to progressive Government policies and the country’s re-engagement efforts on the global stage.

The sector recently celebrated international recognition at ITB Berlin 2026, where Zimbabwe won the Destination of the Year – Natural Wonders award, while the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi was honoured with the Tourism Minister of the Year – Africa accolade.

Tourism operators say the awards highlight the success of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement and international outreach strategy, which has helped rebuild global confidence in the destination.

“Government’s re-engagement policy has opened doors for Zimbabwe across key tourism markets. We are seeing renewed interest from international buyers and travellers,” said a tourism industry executive.

According to tourism stakeholders, Zimbabwe recorded more than two million tourist arrivals in 2025, reflecting strong recovery and steady growth for the sector, which remains one of the country’s major economic pillars and a key source of employment.

Industry players also point to Government’s supportive policy framework and strategic direction for tourism development.

“The policy environment has become more enabling. Government’s focus on tourism as a priority economic sector has created confidence among investors and operators,” said a hospitality sector representative.

Central to the sector’s expansion is the 12-cluster tourism diversification model, which is broadening Zimbabwe’s tourism offering beyond traditional wildlife tourism to include gastronomy, cultural tourism, sports tourism, medical tourism and adventure tourism.

Stakeholders say the strategy is unlocking new investment opportunities while strengthening Zimbabwe’s competitiveness within Africa’s tourism market.

Government’s emphasis on community-based tourism and sustainable practices has also been welcomed by operators, who say the approach ensures tourism benefits local communities while protecting natural and cultural resources.

Zimbabwe continues to attract global visitors to its iconic attractions, particularly Victoria Falls, one of the country’s flagship tourism products and a key driver of international arrivals.

Tourism players say with continued Government support, strong policies and sustained international re-engagement, Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is well positioned for further growth as it promotes its natural wonders and authentic African experiences to the world.

