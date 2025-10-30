Commissioner at Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Dr. Eng Martin Muduva called for the urgent establishment of a National Cybersecurity Center to enhance the nation’s defenses against growing cyber threats. During his address, Muduva underscored the need to ensure that the center is operational and effective in safeguarding national interests.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Muduva emphasized the finalization of the national cybersecurity strategy, which has been under discussion for over a year. He expressed concern that significant progress has yet to be made, stating, “I believe that we have not yet seen the light.” He highlighted the necessity to strengthen interagency coordination to address the gaps identified in current cybersecurity efforts.

In addition, Muduva urged the enhancement of enforcement mechanisms to combat cybercrime more effectively. He proposed launching national awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public and increasing engagement in cybersecurity practices. “We need to increase on the current efforts that we are doing,” he said, stressing the importance of community involvement.

The call for action comes amid rising concerns over cyber threats that jeopardize both public and private sectors. Muduva also acknowledged recent strides in cybersecurity capacity building, viewing it as a crucial step toward improved governance in this critical area.

The establishment of the National Cybersecurity Center is seen as a vital initiative for fortifying the nation’s cybersecurity framework, ensuring a structured and resilient response to the evolving digital landscape. Stakeholders from various sectors are expected to collaborate on refining and implementing this strategy in the coming months.