Over 25 Megawatts of solar Energy Capacity Installed in Zimbabwe

By Ross Moyo

The recently ended 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) revealed that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) through its Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) and ICT subsidiary Powertel has so far installed over 25 megawatts of solar energy capacity in Zimbabwe.

Solar experts revealed this development whilst demonstrating to TechnoMag how Zesa is involved in creating clean energy from the sun.

The solar experts said, “the Phocos inverter on our Exhibition board at the Showgrounds is the grid tied inverter with the highest number of installations in Zimbabwe. More than 25 megawatts of solar energy capacity installed in Zimbabwe.”

Zesa authorities also confirmed that, “There are a few other brands of grid tied inverters in the market.”

Jeremiah Musungo, the Business Development Manager for Samansco Industries also confirmed what the ZESA experts said.

“The Phocos app is showing what the panels are generating, what’s going to the loads and energy being exported onto the grid,” said Musungo.