ICT Minister Calls For Complete Digital Transformation ln Education System

In a bid to upgrade Zimbabwe’s education system, Hon. Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, has called for a complete digital transformation starting from Early Childhood Development (ECD).

Speaking at the 3rd Annual AEZ National Education Expo in Harare recently, Hon. Mavetera emphasized the importance of technology in bridging the digital divide and fostering innovation.

The Minister highlighted the need to address challenges such as connectivity gaps between rural and urban schools, device shortages, power outages, and limited digital skills for teachers. To achieve this, she urged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to make ICT modules like AI and coding compulsory in schools, citing the world’s rapid digitalization.

The collaboration between the Ministry of ICTPCS and MOPSE was commended, reflecting the government’s whole-of approach championed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa which is embracing digital transformation, Zimbabwe aims to empower its youth and drive innovation, setting the stage for a brighter future.