Air Zimbabwe Lists Two Boeing 777s for Sale

Air Zimbabwe has put two Boeing 777-200ER aircraft up for sale as part of its strategy to modernise its fleet, generate working capital, and strengthen its competitiveness on regional and domestic routes.

The national carrier announced the sale of the long-haul planes, currently parked at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in the latest Government Gazette. The aircraft will be sold in their current condition, with bids accepted from registered and reputable international buyers via the PRAZ e-Government Procurement system. The tender deadline is July 25, 2025.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Air Zimbabwe CEO Edmund Makona stated that the sale supports the airline’s four-part recovery plan, which focuses on corporate governance, air transport services, human capital development, and engineering maintenance.

“A strong strategy must drive growth, and for us, that involves expanding our route network,” Makona said. “Selling these two aircraft is a step toward our turnaround plan, which also aims to modernize the airline in line with the National Development Strategy.”

Makona added that Air Zimbabwe has already reinstated most of its regional routes and increased flight frequencies to match growing demand.

As part of broader reforms, the airline has also revived its training programs. “The technical training school, closed in 2017, is now operational again, providing ongoing training for our engineers and pilots,” Makona explained. “We’re also reopening our commercial training school to offer IATA ticketing courses locally.”

The sale of the Boeing jets marks a key step in optimising operations and ensuring the state-owned airline’s long-term sustainability in a challenging aviation market.