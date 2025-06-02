NetOne CEO Eng. Mushanawani Crowned Business Leader of the Year 2025

In a resounding testament to his exceptional leadership and vision, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, Group Chief Executive Officer of NetOne, has been honored as the Business Leader of the Year 2025 at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Awards. This prestigious accolade recognizes his transformative impact on the telecommunications sector and his commitment to empowering the nation.

Under Mushanawani’s stewardship, NetOne has experienced phenomenal growth, solidifying its position as a leader in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications industry. His visionary strategies have bridged the digital divide, connected communities, and inspired excellence throughout the industry.

The award is a shining testament to Mushanawani’s leadership excellence, integrity, and people-centered vision. His dedication to cultivating a culture of inclusivity and innovation has set a high standard for others to follow.

The celebration was attended by esteemed guests, including Hon. Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Advocate M. Mugadza, who joined in congratulating Mushanawani on his achievement. The recognition of Mushanawani’s leadership serves as an inspiration to a brighter future for Zimbabwe’s business community.