By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Parliament is set to become a paperless entity, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey. ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera made the announcement on her Facebook page, revealing that she had met with Parliament Clerk Kennedy Chokuda to discuss the plans.

The move is expected to increase efficiency and transparency in government operations, aligning with the country’s vision of becoming a smart and future-ready governance system. Minister Mavetera emphasized the importance of embracing technology, stating that “truly digital transformation is a must.”

“This is a historic moment for Zimbabwe, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this change,” said Kennedy Chokuda, Parliament Clerk. The paperless system is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks, with the support of innovative companies like Mugonat Solutions.

The launch of the National AI Strategy on March 13th will further cement Zimbabwe’s commitment to embracing technology. The strategy aims to embed AI into critical government institutions, starting with Parliament.

Minister Mavetera stressed that the 4th Industrial Revolution is here, and Zimbabwe is ready. “My vision is clear-we must embed AI into all critical government institutions,” she said. The move is expected to position Zimbabwe as a leader in digital governance in the region.

The paperless Parliament initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize its operations and improve service delivery. The public can look forward to more efficient and transparent government services as a result of this initiative.

The launch of the National AI Strategy is expected to attract investors and tech enthusiasts from across the globe, showcasing Zimbabwe’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement.