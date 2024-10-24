Govt commissions Natpharm solar plant

By Ross Moyo

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora this morning commissioned on behalf of government, Natpharm Solar plant in the capital.

450 kW solar units will be realised by the plant according to the health Minister by the National Pharmaceutical Company.



UNDP resident representative, Dr Ayodele Odusola said NatPharm’s solar power will result in vital yearly savings of US$150 000 in electricity costs adding that the “UNDP and Global Fund will continue to maintain the unit for the next three years, after which the responsibility will be handed over to the Zimbabwe Government.”



The UNDP representative said his organisation’s commitment will continue working with the Government.

Meanwhile Global Fund head of High Impact Africa 2, Linden Morrison also weighed in that the 450kw solar system will go a long way in strengthening the health sector adding that the project has a lifespan of 15 to 20 years while commending the Government for a successful multi-sectoral response in the fight against Covid-19

Natpharm board chairperson Ruth Kaseke hailed the “UNDP and Global Fund for installing the solar unit,” whilst urging other organisations including Ngo’s to take a leaf from them and invest in the country’s health sector.



Funded by the UNDP through a Global Fund, the unit was commissioned by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora who expects it to result in significant savings for NatPharm in terms of power charges.