Google Rolls Out Redesigned QR Code Scanner for Android

Google has released a redesigned QR code scanner for Android, improving one-handed usability. The update, first spotted a year ago, relocates buttons to the bottom of the screen for easier access.

Key features of the new design includes flashlight and feedback buttons moved to the bottom for thumb-friendly access, “Scan from photo” button now conveniently located near the bottom and

slick new launch animation for the square viewfinder.

Although the update is rolling out gradually, users with the latest Google Play Services update should expect to see the new QR code scanner soon.

The redesign aims to enhance user experience, making it more convenient to scan QR codes on-the-go.