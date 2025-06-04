ZETDC Embarks on Nationwide Power Network Rehabilitation Programme

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has initiated a comprehensive power network rehabilitation programme to address widespread outages affecting several districts across the country. The programme, which began in March and will run until November 2025, aims to restore reliable electricity supply to impacted communities.

The outages are attributed to theft and vandalism, which have damaged infrastructure, disrupting power supply, as well as damage from the recent rainy season, which has caused extensive damage to electricity poles and infrastructure.

To address these issues, ZETDC has deployed additional teams and resources to fast-track the rehabilitation process and restore power stability. The company is replacing fallen electricity poles and fixing damaged infrastructure to ensure reliable power supply to affected areas.

ZETDC has apologized for the ongoing inconveniences and reassured the public that it is working diligently to restore power as swiftly as possible. The company is committed to improving power stability and providing consistent service to impacted communities. The rehabilitation programme is expected to be completed by November 2025.