By Ross Moyo

Grocery shopping in Zimbabwe is no longer a chore, thanks to GetMore. The online platform is changing the way Zimbabweans shop for groceries, offering a convenient and reliable service that saves time and money. With GetMore, customers can shop from the comfort of their homes and have their groceries delivered to their doorstep.

The traditional way of shopping is no longer sustainable. Long queues, traffic congestion, and damaged roads are just a few of the challenges Zimbabweans face. GetMore is challenging the status quo, offering a simple alternative that is changing lives. “Imagine not having to brave the potholes and broken traffic lights to get your groceries. GetMore makes that fantasy a reality,” says GetMore.

GetMore’s focus is on providing authentic products at fair prices, without the hidden costs of physical shopping. The company offers a wide range of products from top brands, making it a one-stop-shop for Zimbabweans. “We ensure that our prices are competitive, so you can enjoy great products without breaking the bank, especially with our free delivery on orders over $30,” says GetMore.

The platform is already delivering around Harare, with free delivery for orders over $30. GetMore accepts cash on delivery, Visa, Mastercard, or Innbucks, making it accessible to everyone. The company’s mindset is simple: GetMore gets you more.

GetMore is revolutionizing the way Zimbabweans shop for groceries, and it’s just the beginning. The company’s success is a testament to the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in solving real-world problems.

As Zimbabweans, we have grown accustomed to the frustrations of daily life, but GetMore is changing that. With GetMore, shopping for groceries is no longer a chore, but a convenient and enjoyable experience.

GetMore is the smart way to shop for groceries in Zimbabwe, and it’s changing the game.