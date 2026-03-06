By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is cracking down on mineral smuggling through its recent ban on the export of lithium concentrates and all raw minerals, citing malpractice and under-declaration by miners. The ban, initially planned for 2027, was implemented immediately due to increasing output and export permit abuses. Under the news law, mining companies are now required to process and refine minerals locally to add value before export.

Announcing the move , Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura stated that under-declaration by miners had become a significant problem, prompting the government to move the ban forward.

“The ban will be in effect as long as conditions or new expectations of the government are not met,” Kambamura said. The government aims to curb leakages, enhance efficiency, and promote local beneficiation.

Major Chinese companies, such as Sinomine Resource Group and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., have heavily invested in Zimbabwe’s lithium mining, making the country a key supplier for Chinese refineries. The ban is expected to impact global lithium markets, with prices already rising due to the announcement.