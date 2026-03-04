All is set for the highly anticipated Smart Education Seminar 2026, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, March 5, 2026, starting at 8:00 AM. The event will be hosted at the Golden Conifer Functions Venues in Harare. It will serve as a critical convergence point for the nation’s academic and technological leaders.
The seminar is designed for a diverse group of stakeholders, including Headmasters, Educators, and ICT Teachers, School Administrators, Bursars, and SDC Members and EdTech Founders, NGOs, and Curriculum Developers.
In an era where digital transformation is reshaping the classroom, this seminar offers invaluable benefits. Attendees will gain direct access to the latest educational technology trends and solution providers, allowing them to modernize their institutions’ learning environments.
It provides a rare networking platform for private school owners and investors to collaborate with digital skills trainers and development partners, ensuring that Zimbabwe’s curriculum remains globally competitive.
For those looking to secure a seat at the forefront of educational innovation, inquiries can be made via 0782 483 476 or 0712 042 248.
