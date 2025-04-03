Fintech Holds Key to Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth in Africa

The 2025 Cyber Fraud Summit in Nyanga brought together experts to explore the transformative role of financial technology (fintech) in global commerce. Key speaker Mr. Clever Haparari, Director of ICT and Innovation, highlighted fintech’s potential to increase access to financial services, promote financial inclusion, and stimulate economic growth across Africa.

Haparari emphasized the importance of safeguarding the public from cyber fraud, stressing that policies must evolve at the same pace as technology. “We must ensure that policies evolve just as quickly as technology does,” he said, outlining ongoing efforts to protect the nation from digital fraud.

The summit’s theme, “Bridging the Digital Gap,” reflected the need for increased collaboration and knowledge sharing to address the challenges and opportunities presented by fintech. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, events like the Cyber Fraud Summit play a crucial role in promoting awareness, education, and innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

Fintech has already shown significant growth, with revenues expected to grow almost three times faster than those in the traditional banking sector between 2022 and 2028. Emerging markets, particularly in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, will fuel much of this revenue growth, with fintech revenues in these regions expected to increase from 15% to 29% of global fintech revenues by 2028.

However, the fintech industry also faces challenges, including the need for sustainable growth and the impact of economic uncertainty. To address these challenges, fintechs must focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and collaboration with traditional financial institutions.

Overall, the 2025 Cyber Fraud Summit highlighted the importance of fintech in promoting financial inclusion and economic growth, while also emphasizing the need for vigilance in the face of cybercrime. As the fintech landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial that stakeholders work together to promote awareness, education, and innovation in the fight against cybercrime.