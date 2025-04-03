Zimbabwe Expands E-Passport Services to Improve Access

The Government is making significant strides in enhancing passport services, with the imminent opening of a new e-passport enrolment centre in Mutare. This marks a key step in the ongoing efforts to decentralise passport issuance and improve accessibility for Zimbabweans across the country and beyond.

Registrar-General Henry Machiri confirmed the development, stating that while the Mutare centre was initially set to be completed in the first quarter of the year, resource limitations caused some delays.

“The structure is now complete, and what is now outstanding are issues such as electricity connection. It is set to be opened any time from now,” he said.

With Mutare nearing completion, attention is now shifting to the planned centres in Masvingo and Beitbridge. Work will commence as soon as resources become available.

“The Mutare office is now complete. It was supposed to be completed during the first quarter of this year. However, because of lack of resources, timelines were pushed back,” Machiri reiterated. “Focus has also shifted to Masvingo and Beitbridge, and once resources are availed, work will begin in these areas.”

The Government is also extending e-passport services beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. An enrolment centre is being established in Zambia, with significant progress expected by May. Meanwhile, London and New York have been earmarked as future locations for e-passport facilities, following the successful launch of a centre at Zimbabwe’s consulate in Johannesburg last year.

These initiatives are part of broader efforts to modernise and streamline passport services, ensuring greater convenience for Zimbabweans both locally and in the diaspora. As part of this agenda, the 2025 national budget has allocated funds for renovations of key diplomatic buildings, including the Zimbabwean chancery in London and embassies in Nigeria and Germany.

Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, emphasised that the ongoing construction and refurbishment projects aim to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Since the introduction of e-passports in January 2022, Zimbabwe has established at least 14 passport offices nationwide and issued over 100,000 e-passports. The expansion of these services reflects the Government’s commitment to modernising essential documentation processes and improving accessibility for all citizens.