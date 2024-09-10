Executive Solutions, Upward Technologies To Host A Cybersecurity Symposium

Human Capital Development Company, Executive Solutions, in partnership with Upward Technologies, is set to host a cybe rsecurity symposium in Harare on September 12 under the theme, “Cyber Threat lntelligence: Protecting The Zimbabwean”.

The event will focus on cyber threat intelligence, with the goal of protecting Zimbabwe’s cyberspace. This symposium will bring together cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and members of the public to share knowledge and expertise.

Some of the key speakers on the program are Simbai Nyamautam from Baker Tiilly, Komborerai Manenji from Potraz and Dr Edmore Tarambiwa from University of Zimbabwe.

Emerging technologies and best practices, Cyber security innovations for Zimbabwe, the evolving cyber threat landscape in Zimbabwe and cyber resilience in the Zimbabwean sector are the symposium topics to be addressed.