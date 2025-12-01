By Ross Moyo

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe products and services have taken top spot in the ICT Excellence Awards, beating stiff competition from NetOne and TelOne to win the Best Telecoms Company award. The award recognizes the company’s outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, driving innovation and excellence.

Commenting at the awards ceremony, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, said the sector’s progress, including the completion of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program which enable different telcos to offer their products and services efficiently.

“Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s win is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” Minister Mavetera said.

Econet offers a wide range of products and services, including telecommunications (voice, data, SMS, internet access), mobile money and payment solutions (like EcoCash), and digital and lifestyle services (EcoChat AI, YoMix, various bundles and deals). Other areas of their business include devices, solar energy, e-commerce, and education.

Telecommunications

Voice, Data, and SMS: Provides various tariffs and bundles for voice calls, data access (including 5G), and SMS.

Internet Access: Offers internet services, including private WiFi bundles for higher data needs.

Roaming and Interconnect: Services for customers who are traveling internationally or need to connect with other networks.

Mobile money and payments

EcoCash: A major mobile money and payment platform for sending money, paying bills, and other financial transactions.

Payment Solutions: A range of payment solutions for individuals and businesses.

Digital and lifestyle

Connected Lifestyle: Services that allow users to stream, pay, and connect on their phones.

EcoChat AI: An AI-powered tool for customer service through various channels like voice, SMS, and the web.

Digital Content: Includes entertainment like YoMix and YoPlay.

Promotions and Deals: Offers exclusive phone deals, smart deals, and other promotions.

Other services

Devices: Sells various trusted devices and phones.

Econet Global: Econet Wireless is part of the broader Econet Global group, which has diversified into areas like solar energy, e-commerce, and education through various subsidiaries.

International Services: Includes services like “Call Home,” which allows customers in other countries to easily send airtime and stay in touch with family back home in Zimbabwe.

Minister Mavetera added she was “proud to recognize (Econet) contributions to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.”