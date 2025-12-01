By Ross Moyo

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has been crowned the Best Telecoms Company at the 2025 Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards. The award recognizes Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s outstanding contributions to the country’s ICT sector, beating stiff competition from NetOne and TelOne.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, highlighted the sector’s progress, including the completion of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program.

“Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s win is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” Minister Mavetera said. “We are proud to recognize their contributions to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.”

The ICT Excellence Awards recognize excellence in 23 categories, including ICT Innovator of the Year, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year. The awards ceremony was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s win is a significant milestone for the company, which has been at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s digital revolution. The company’s innovative solutions have improved access to ICT services, driving economic growth and social development.

The win is also a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and excellence in the ICT sector. The government has implemented various initiatives to support the growth of the sector, including the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program.

The ICT Excellence Awards are an important platform for recognizing outstanding achievements in the ICT sector, providing a platform for stakeholders to come together and celebrate excellence.