By Ross Moyo

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has been recognized as the Best Telecoms Company at the 2025 Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards, leading the charge in Zimbabwe’s digital revolution. The award recognizes the company’s outstanding contributions to the country’s ICT sector, beating stiff competition from NetOne and TelOne.

NetOne was first runner up whilst TelOne was the second runner up both proving their mettle as amongst Zimbabwe’s leading Telcos.The win is also a significant milestone for Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which has been driving innovation and excellence in the ICT sector. The company’s innovative solutions have improved access to ICT services, driving economic growth and social development.

Congratulating Zimbabwe’s leading Telcos, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera alluded to Econet’s immense contribution to the digital evolution , “We are proud to recognize their contributions to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.”

23 categories, including Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year, Best e-Government Initiative, and ICT Innovator of the Year were awarded with government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector in attendance.

Econet ruling the roost testifies its parent Ministry of ICT commitment to promoting innovation and excellence in the ICT sector with government implementing different initiatives to support the growth of the sector, including the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s win is a significant milestone for the company, which has been at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s digital revolution. The company’s innovative solutions have improved access to ICT services, driving economic growth and social development.