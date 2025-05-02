Econet’s Growth Drives Mobile Internet Traffic to 97.19 Petabytes

Zimbabwe’s mobile internet/data traffic has recirded a growth of 24.13%, increasing from 78.38 Petabytes in Q3 2024 to 97.19 Petabytes in Q4 2024, Econet led the charge, recording a remarkable 28% growth in internet/data traffic.

In reference to the to the Potraz Abridged Sector Performance Report for the fourth quarter of 2024, the growth in mobile internet/data traffic can be attributed to several factors, including improved network infrastructure, e-commerce, e-learning, widespread adoption of smartphones, and increased social media engagement.

NetOne and Telecel also recorded growths of 11.36% and 0.42%, respectively.

The surge in mobile internet usage highlights the increasing demand for digital services in Zimbabwe, driven by improved network speeds and growing adoption of mobile technologies. As Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector continues to evolve, the demand for high-speed internet and digital services is likely to drive further growth and innovation.