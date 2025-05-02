Liquid Intelligent Technologies Boosts lnternet Bandwidth by 35.29% to 1.15Gbps

Zimbabwe’s equipped international Internet bandwidth capacity has seen a significant boost, the capacity increased by 28.35% to 1,401,746 Mbps, with Liquid Intelligent Technologies leading the charge by upgrading its bandwidth capacity by 35.29% to 1,150,000 Mbps.

This is according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s (POTRAZ) Abridged Sector Performance Report for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other operators, including Dandemutande and Telecontract, also increased their capacities. Dandemutande’s capacity grew by 52.58% to 26,526 Mbps, while Telecontract’s capacity increased by 25% to 2,500 Mbps.

The increased bandwidth capacity is expected to enhance internet speeds and reliability, benefiting consumers and businesses alike. This development will likely have a positive impact on various sectors, including education, healthcare, and commerce, supporting Zimbabwe’s digital transformation and enabling more people to access high-speed internet.