Dr. Gift Kalisto Machengete, the Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), was crowned the Regulatory CEO of the Year at the esteemed CEO Africa Roundtable 2025 Annual Banquet. The award recognizes his contribution to strengthening the nation’s digital landscape through visionary corporate leadership and ethical governance.

The ceremony held on the 28th of November saw industry leaders from across the country gather to celebrate corporate excellence. Dr. Machengete’s name was called following a powerful citation that lauded the winner for “strong organizational performance and visionary corporate leadership”.

The award committee highlighted how, under Dr. Machengete’s guidance, POTRAZ has profoundly enhanced stakeholder and public experience by championing efficient, transparent, and accountable regulatory processes. In an era defined by rapid technological change, a forward-thinking approach in any industry is instrumental. It is also important to commit to innovation in regulatory practices in order to keep pace with industry evolution and actively strengthen oversight and compliance, ensuring a stable and growing sector.

The DG succeeds last year’s winner, Nkosinathi Ncube, taking up the mantle of a category that celebrates precision, integrity, and leadership at its finest.

The CEO Africa Roundtable awards are highly competitive, with winners celebrated across twelve sectors. Dr. Machengete’s victory in the Regulatory category places him among an elite group of 2025 honorees, including Emmanuel of Kopie Spare Parts (Retail), Douglas Hoto of First Mutual Holdings (Insurance), Leicia Gaga of Baines Avenue Clinic (Health), Never Ncube of Dandenrutande (ICT), Joy Mataruka of Manna Resorts (Tourism & Hospitality), Dr. Shepherd Fungura of ZB Financial Holdings (Banking), Salome Mutsinze of Mother Touch Group of Schools (Education), Peace Pundu of Golden Knot (Professional Services), Dr. Frank Magama of Kutsaga (Agribusiness), Dr. Mike Juru of Integrated Properties (Real Estate), and Young CEO of the Year Yevai Makoni of Just Property.