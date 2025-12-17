Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has announced a voluntary delisting from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), a decision confirmed in a further announcement issued on December 16, 2025. This strategic move follows an initial warning issued by the company on December 3, 2025, regarding its ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In its latest statement, Econet cited a significant decline in its market performance compared to its peers, reporting a substantial drop of over 16% in its stock value over the past year. This lack of competitive performance against industry benchmarks has prompted the company’s board to consider alternative avenues for enhancing shareholder value.

The company will initiate a voluntary buyback program aimed at providing shareholders with the opportunity to sell their shares directly to Econet. This approach is intended to facilitate a smoother exit for investors as the company transitions away from public trading.

Econet’s management emphasized that the decision to delist is not a reflection of the company’s financial health but rather a proactive step to realign its strategies with market demands. They are committed to fulfilling all regulatory obligations during the delisting process and have assured shareholders of continued transparency.

Investors and market analysts are closely monitoring this development, as Econet Wireless has been a significant entity in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector. The impact of this move on the wider market and the company’s future direction will unfold in the coming months.