African Sun Limited will close the renowned Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls in November 2026 for an extensive 18-month refurbishment, with the renovated property set to relaunch by mid-2028. This multi-million-dollar investment represents one of the largest recent hospitality undertakings in the city, aiming to transform the landmark into a premier global destination catering to both vacationers and the lucrative MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.

The company described the project as more than a simple upgrade, calling it a strategic move to solidify African Sun’s competitive position in Zimbabwe’s hospitality industry, especially in Victoria Falls. The overhaul seeks to boost the group’s international profile by partnering with a renowned global operator to manage the rebranded property.

“The multi-million-dollar project is not just a renovation; it is the continuation of a journey to establish a stronger, more competitive African Sun footprint within Zimbabwe’s hospitality landscape, particularly within the bucket-list destination of Victoria Falls. The project will enhance African Sun’s market appeal and strengthen its global presence by branding the property with an acclaimed international operator,” the company said.

The renovation will integrate the rich atmosphere of Victoria Falls and local culture with world-class amenities and top-tier facilities. In a parallel initiative, African Sun will also execute a major upgrade of the Elephant Hills Golf Course, aligning with national efforts to promote sports and recreational tourism.

African Sun confirmed it would maintain ongoing dialogue with regulators, suppliers, and the travel trade throughout the closure to ensure clear communication and a seamless transition. The completed resort will emerge as a reimagined, internationally-backed property with broad global appeal.

“Throughout the renovation period, African Sun will maintain active engagement with regulators, suppliers, and the trade, regularly updating industry partners to facilitate clear communication and a smooth transition in the months ahead,” the group added.

African Sun CEO Laurie Ward stated, “It’s time to refurbish the jewel in our crown.” The group emphasized that the dual enhancement of the hotel and its iconic golf course supports Zimbabwe’s broader push to expand sports and recreational tourism in the Victoria Falls region.