OK Zimbabwe Limited has announced the appointment of five new Non-Executive Directors, effective 12 December 2025. The appointments brings together a mix of international experience, industry-specific expertise, and deep local market knowledge to the retail giant’s boardroom.This comes as OK Zimbabwe’s financial distress deepens, with the country’s largest listed retailer sinking into a US$17,81 million net loss as collapsing sales, mounting payables, and rising short-term borrowings exposed the scale of the group’s liquidity crisis.

The company also recently closed non-viable outlets, including Food Lover’s Market franchise stores, and now operates 62 strategically located stores. Management has intensified reviews of store profitability, staffing levels, rental commitments, and internal processes to align costs with current trading conditions. The new board appointment may be one of its attempts to bring the company back on its feet.

Leading the new cohort is Charles Nkululeko Msipa, the recently retired Managing Director of Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited. With a 20-year tenure at the beverage leader and a background in law spanning Zimbabwe, the UK, and USA, Msipa offers unparalleled insight into consumer goods, manufacturing, and distribution. His past leadership roles as president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and chairman of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe further underscore his standing in corporate governance and sustainable growth.

The board gains significant marketing and academic prowess with the inclusion of Tracey Mutaviri. With a career spanning 39 years, including 16 years at Dairibord Holdings and a foundational period lecturing and serving as Executive Dean at the University of Zimbabwe’s Faculty of Commerce, Mutaviri brings a unique blend of theoretical and practical marketing expertise. Her experience extends to national roles, having served as Deputy Chair of the National Competitiveness Commission.

Financial and investment acumen is strongly represented by Tawanda Masose and Brian Mabiza. Masose, currently General Manager for investment holding company Remoggo, brings direct experience in portfolio management, mergers, and acquisitions from his time at Imara Corporate Finance. Mabiza, a seasoned Chartered Accountant and former Managing Partner of Deloitte Zimbabwe and Zambia, adds deep assurance and advisory experience, particularly with large listed entities across multiple sectors.

Completing the list is entrepreneur and strategist Everton Mlalazi, Founder and CEO of Yakha Bricks and Pavers. Mlalazi’s background as an executive adviser at Sakunda Holdings, combined with his proven track record in business development, transformation, and structured finance, introduces a dynamic, growth-oriented perspective to the board.

Collectively, these appointments signal OK Zimbabwe’s intent to navigate a complex economic landscape with a renewed focus on strategic governance, sustainable expansion, and operational excellence. The diverse skillsets are expected to bring OK Zimbabwe back to life.