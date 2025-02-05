NetOne Launches Self Service Bot, Tutsirayi and Integrates PayPal

With the new Tutsirai self-service, NetOne is taking customer satisfaction to an entirely different level.

The WhatsApp chatbot allows users to conveniently purchase digital airtime , anytime, anywhere.To get started, simply send a hello message to 0712 148 888 on WhatsApp, select the desired amount, payments are secure and airtime is received instantly.

The Tutsurayi ChatBot makes it quick and easy . OneMoney and Ecocash are two of the available payment methods. Using Paypal, those in the diaspora can also utilise the platform to buy airtime for their loved ones in Zimbabwe. Follow these simple steps to kickstart your airtime purchase journey and enjoy hassle-free mobile top ups at your fingertips.