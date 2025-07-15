Tech Fusion 2025: Uniting Innovators for Africa’s Digital Future

Tech Fusion 2025 is set to bringing together visionaries, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from across the continent. This year’s conference, themed “Where Innovation Meets Opportunity,” aims to ignite discussions on emerging technologies and their potential to transform various industries.

“The conference which is set to happen on 24 July, will feature an immersive exhibition ‘villages’ tailored to key sectors including fintech, agritech, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, health and education,” the organisers of the conference said in a statement.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The organisers said the event would be attended by thought leaders from Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya and South Africa, among other countries.

“Attendees can expect vibrant panel discussions, innovative product showcases, invaluable networking forums, and masterclasses tailored to suit start-ups, investors and corporate trailblazers alike,” the statement read.

“This is more than an event — it’s a continental call to action and crucially, an intentional effort to position Zimbabwe at the forefront of Africa’s digital future.

“We are creating a space where policy meets innovation and where the boldest ideas can find funding, partners and platforms to scale regionally and globally, ensuring that Zimbabwean talent and ingenuity are no longer overlooked.”