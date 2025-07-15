APO Group Wins Gold at SABRE Awards for Inclusive Canon Campaign

APO Group has reinforced its reputation as Africa’s leading communications consultancy after winning gold at the 2025 SABRE Awards Africa for its groundbreaking “World Unseen Experience” campaign with Canon Central and North Africa.

The award‑winning campaign, unveiled at GITEX Africa, introduced a bold approach to making photography accessible to people with visual impairments through tactile imagery, redefining how art and visual storytelling can be experienced across the continent.

“Winning gold for Canon’s World Unseen is particularly meaningful as it demonstrates how communications can drive accessibility and inclusivity,” said Bas Wijne, Chief Executive Officer at APO Group.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Alongside the win, APO Group secured five finalist placements across multiple categories, including campaigns for GITEX Africa 2024, Africa’s Business Heroes 2023, the Global Africa Business Initiative, and Canon Central and North Africa’s 10 Years of Miraisha: A Decade of Empowerment.

The SABRE Awards, regarded globally as the benchmark for excellence in branding, reputation, and engagement, recognised APO Group’s creative strength and its role in shaping Africa’s narrative through innovative communications strategies. This latest success follows earlier accolades at the 2025 Davos Communications Awards, where the company also claimed gold and bronze for inclusive brand experiences.

Rania El‑Rafie, APO Group’s Vice President of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, said the recognition underscores the consultancy’s mission to deliver purposeful storytelling.

“These accolades are a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. It is an honour to partner with clients who trust us to tell Africa’s most compelling stories with authenticity, impact, and purpose.”

Founded in 2007, APO Group remains the only fully integrated pan‑African PR and strategic communications consultancy with its own press release distribution service, Africa Newsroom. Its growing client portfolio spanning Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, and the UNDP continues to reflect the firm’s unmatched ability to navigate Africa’s media landscape and elevate brands on the global stage.