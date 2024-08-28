Econet Enables Farmers Access Real-time Information & Connect Markets

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading Telecommunications giant Econet is enabling farmers to access real-time information, connect with markets and improve productivity through the appropriate use of technology, a trait that has earned them the biggest prize at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS).

EWZ Media and Corporate Affairs executive, Fungai Mandiveyi revealed this in an interview with journalists at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show by their Econet stand.

Mandiveyi believes Econet this year showcased how their products and services have transformed agriculture and positively impacting the economy.

Mandiveyi said the country’s largest Telcos attained their status even at the show,

“by enabling farmers to access real-time information, connect with markets and improve productivity through the appropriate use of technology.”

The country’s biggest Telecommunications stand, featured a range of innovative products and services tailored for the agricultural sector, the financial services sector and insurance sector, among others, hence attracting most visitors, including policymakers, industry leaders and farmers in their thousands with an interest to learn how digital solutions better farming operations and anything else in the agricultural sector.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, is one of the nation’s top trade shows, attracting thousands of exhibitors and visitors annually from various sectors, showcasing the best of Zimbabwe’s agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries across all spectrums.