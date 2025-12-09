Nash Holdings has officially announced the shutdown of NashTV, marking the end of one of Zimbabwe’s most influential online entertainment platforms. The decision, effective immediately, closes a chapter that played a major role in amplifying local talent and shaping digital creativity during a time when the country needed it most.

NashTV rose to prominence during the Covid-19 lockdowns, evolving from the Nash Lockdown concept into a fully-fledged entertainment brand that became a launchpad for new-age artists. The platform supported and promoted musicians such as Saintfloew, Nisha Ts, Raymer, and Ninety6, among others, contributing significantly to the growth of Zimbabwe’s creative industry. Although entertainment was never part of Nash Holdings’ long-term strategy, the company acknowledges that NashTV became a powerful cultural force and a vital space for upcoming artists.

In a statement, Nash Holdings confirmed that all artists under the NashTV umbrella have been informed of the transition. While the company will no longer be directly involved in artist management, it pledged to continue offering guidance and mentorship. This includes supporting artists to establish their own recording spaces and connecting them with professional managers to navigate the next phase of their careers.

ln a statement on the shutdown, a Nash Holdings highlighted their commitment to national development beyond entertainment, saying, “We are shifting our focus toward mentoring entrepreneurs and accelerating the growth of Zimbabwean enterprise, which we believe is where our long-term impact truly lies.”

The closure of NashTV marks the end of an era for Zimbabwe’s digital media scene. However, it also opens new doors for independent content creation, entrepreneurial growth, and a more diversified creative economy. As the platform bows out, its legacy—spotlighting talent and redefining online entertainment—remains firmly embedded in the country’s tech and arts history.